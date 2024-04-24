Calling the cops about cicadas probably won't help you

Massive numbers of 17- and 13-year cicadas—likely the largest broods in centuries—are emerging in parts of the United States. Annoyed and confused by their loud high-pitched buzzing, some residents of Newberry, South Carolina (and probably elsewhere) are calling the cops.

From the AP:

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office sent out a message on Facebook on Tuesday letting people know that the whining sound is just the male cicadas singing to attract mates after more than a decade of being dormant.

Some people have even flagged down deputies to ask what the noise is all about, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

"Although to some, the noise is annoying, they pose no danger to humans or pets," Foster stated. "Unfortunately, it is the sounds of nature."