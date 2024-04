In 1985, Mister Rogers was a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. An audience member asked an excellent question: "Do you ever just cut loose and lose control? Do you ever yell at your wife? I just can't picture you having a knock-down drag-out with your wife."

His perfectly Mister Rogerian response begins with: "I have a very modulated way of dealing with my feelings."

(via DIGG)