Mister Rogers' fascinating tour inside the Crayola Crayon factory

In this video, Mister Rogers interrupts his crayon drawing session to show a video of crayons being made at the Crayola factory. He especially likes the yella crains.

"D'ja ever wonder how crayons were made?" he begins. "I often thought about people making crayons. I'd like to show you some people making crayons. Just come along. I have a film of it here."

The video highlights the various stages of crayon production, from melting and mixing the wax, to pouring, solidifying, labeling, and finally packaging for distribution.