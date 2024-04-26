Field trip to Willis Wonderland included in UCLA's summer kitsch & camp course

Here's a super-cool opportunity for the right summer scholar. UCLA is offering a course starting in June that includes a field trip to Willis Wonderland, the incredible bubble-gum pink former home of late great songwriter Allee Willis. You'll likely remember her from songwriting credits that include Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," as well as the "Friends" theme and "The Color Purple" musical.

So Bad It's Good! Image: Willis Wonderland Foundation.

Professor Dolores McElroy teaches "So Bad It's Good: Kitsch & Camp Film Aesthetics," which is a collaboration with the Willis Wonderland Foundation and, come mid-summer, students taking it will venture to Allee's former North Hollywood home to choose an object from her personal "living kitsch archive" to write about. And what a collection it is! It's a real treasure mid-century treasure trove of soul and disco memorabilia, spaghetti lamps, and oh-so-much more. Allee wasn't called the "Queen of Kitsch" for nothing!

The course also includes a screening of "The World According to Allee Willis" which is a wonderful new documentary directed by Alexis Spraic that looks at Allee's life from a different angle: her struggle with being queer.

However, the focus of the course extends well beyond Allee's estate, her personal collections, or her life story. It's a broader examination of kitsch and camp film aesthetics, as per the course description: