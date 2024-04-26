"In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel, performed by chickens

Do you get so lost sometimes? Do the days pass, and the emptiness fills your heart? If so, I would highly recommend listening to the Cluck Cluck Version of Peter Gabriel's lusciously textured 1986 hit, "In Your Eyes," created by Anthony Carboni*. You might even want to find an old boombox to hold above your head while you blast the song outside the window of your one true love, Say Anything-style.

Notice I said "might." It's entirely possible this could end up being a terrible idea. But I guess you'll never know until you try it!

*Apparently he's not a real chicken.

