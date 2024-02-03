Pulling chicken foot tendons turns them into horrible marionette puppets

Watch how a severed foot moves like a marionette puppet when chicken foot tendons get pulled on. Although this video may make you squirm in your seat, it's a way to learn about how the different parts of a chicken foot work together to make it move.

If you're about to cook a chicken and you have the foot available to experiment with, you can try this at home. It reminds me of a natural version of one of those grabby sticks that people use to reach high-up objects. I wonder if the chicken foot could be used to pick something small up?

