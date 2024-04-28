Meet the woman with the world's longest hair

The person with the world's longest hair was recently confirmed by Guinness World Records, and the incredible mane belongs to to Aliia Nasyrova.

Nasyrova is a real life rapunzel, and has healthy looking hair that measures three feet longer than her height. She's never had a haircut that surpasses a small trim.

Having hair this long is no easy task. It takes Nasyrova 30 minutes to wash it, which she does once a week. Her hard work has clearly paid off though, as she's now properly recognized for all the time and care she's put into growing her long strands.

