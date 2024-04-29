Louisiana rapist sentenced to 50 years imprisonment and physical castration

As part of a plea deal, a Louisiana man who groomed, raped and threatened a 14-year-old girl has agreed to serve a 50-year prison sentence and to be physically castrated. The most unusual part of the punishment is unlikely to happen, though, as the district attorney's office says the castration will not take place until he is about to be released: he'd be 104 years old. Louisiana recently abolished parole.

So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear. The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible," Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said in the news release. A 2008 Louisiana law says that men convicted of certain rape offenses may be sentenced to chemical castration. They can also elect to be physically castrated. Perrilloux said that Sullivan's plea requires he be physically castrated. The process will be carried out by the state's Department of Corrections, according to the law, but cannot be conducted more than a week before a person's prison sentence ends. This means Sullivan wouldn't be castrated until a week before the end of his 50-year sentence — when he would be more than 100 years old.

The law, which is new, does not define physical castration. Surgical castration refers to the removal of gonads, but it's not as if the law has ever let itself be bound by the prerogatives of medicine or science.

