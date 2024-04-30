Meet Sparkles, the robot dog who definitely isn't going to murder you

Fresh off the introduction of the new, super-creepy Atlas robot, Boston Dynamics has revealed a blue, glittery, Muppetesque version of Spot named Sparkles. Sparkles and Spot greet each other, boop snoots, and then do a little dance routine together.

This #InternationalDanceDay, Spot is meeting another strange dog and making friends through the power of dance. Meet Sparkles! Sparkles is a custom costume designed just for Spot to explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment.

Surely, this cute duo will never rise up and kill us all, right? Right?