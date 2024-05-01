This $10 2-day parking deal takes the sting out of going to the airport

TL;DR: Get two days of parking at The Parking Spot for just $9.99 during your next trip, 67% off its regular price!

"Yay, we get to go to the airport!" said nobody, ever. From long lines to overpriced food, visits to the airport can quickly suck the fun out of your vacation. And while going to the airport is unavoidable if you're traveling by air, there are unexpected headache-free ways to save, like by scoring great parking rates for your car while you're off having fun.

If figuring out where to park your car while you travel stresses you out, The Parking Spot has you covered. Unlike other options, like taking a car service to the airport or parking your car at the airport's designated garage, The Parking Spot isn't a cash-sucker, offering you two days of parking for just $9.99 down from $32, and you don't even need a special coupon code.

Never heard of The Parking Spot before? They're travelers' best-kept secret, as they offer affordable parking rates all over the U.S. In fact, you can find one of their 46 garages at 28 different airports in places like Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, and Salt Lake City. All you have to do is select your desired location ahead of your trip, enter your travel dates and desired parking type, and you'll be able to reserve your spot, easy peasy. It's no wonder they've earned 4.2 stars on TrustPilot!

Finding your parking spot is just as easy as reserving it, thanks to the service's scan and park system, allowing you touchless entry to their garages using your phone. They even offer a shuttle to get you right to the airport's doors from your spot. And, upon becoming a member of their Spot Club, you'll have the opportunity to score free parking and other fantastic deals.

Join The Spot Club and enjoy two days of parking at The Parking Spot for just $9.99 down from its regular rate of $32, with no coupon code needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.