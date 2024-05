Joel Strasser made a World Record when he stuck 600 BBQ skewers into his beard. I must say I'm amazed by the amount of skewers this gentleman's beard is able to carry.

The mass of skewers is even bigger than his head. I hope he went out in public like this afterwards, without explaining himself to anyone. That in itself would be a great video.

