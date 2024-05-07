Blue duikers are "cat-sized antelopes," and my new favorite animal

How have I never heard of a blue duiker before? This tiny "cat-sized antelope" is absolutely adorable!

A tiny male blue duiker was recently born to mom Kadidi at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford, Florida. He's named "Bisque," and he's cute as a button. You can see photos of the spindly-legged lil' chap here. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums:

Blue duikers are the second smallest antelope species in the world. They grow to be about 14 inches tall and weigh between seven and ten pounds. The species can be found in the dense forests of Central Africa, where it's hot, humid, wet, and muddy. There, they eat vegetation and fruit found in their native habitat.

I'm including a couple of short videos, below, where you can see the lil' fellas in action! Enjoy!

Previously: Extinct Thylacine`s skin found at garage sale