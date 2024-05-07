How to resurface a road without stopping traffic

A video posted by Switzerland's Federal Roads Office, FEDRO, shows how they resurface a road without stopping traffic: they put a temporary elevated highway over it and work in the shade.

Automatically translated from the YouTube description: "The mobile construction site ASTRA Bridge has been in use again on the A1 in the direction of Zurich since the beginning of April 2024. The decking work under the ASTRA Bridge is progressing according to plan. While work is going on under the bridge, traffic above is moving in two lanes at 60 km/h."

I like watching the steamrollers go back and forth comically quickly in the fast-forward sections.

Embedded below, more on ASTRA, "the future of motorway rehabilitation." [via]

