Experience plunging into a black hole without being spaghettified (NASA video)

Now you can dive into the event horizon—a black hole's point of no return—without, y'know, being spaghettified. (Seriously, that's what it's called!) NASA created a supercomputer visualization of the plunge into a black hole; video below.

"People often ask about this, and simulating these difficult-to-imagine processes helps me connect the mathematics of relativity to actual consequences in the real universe," said Jeremy Schnittman, an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who created the visualizations. "So I simulated two different scenarios, one where a camera — a stand-in for a daring astronaut — just misses the event horizon and slingshots back out, and one where it crosses the boundary, sealing its fate."

