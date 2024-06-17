Compact electric pickup trucks on the way

Telo Trucks is developing electric pickup trucks that are truly compact, in contrast to those currently available (whose enormity, in fairness, reflect general trends and perverse incentives). They have five foot beds, as large as a Tacoma's, but the vehicle's total length is the same as a Mini Cooper's.

Standard crew-cab 5-seat, 5-foot bed capacity with a configurable mid-partition that either increases bed size to accommodate 4' x 8' plywood sheets with the tailgate up, or allows for additional seating for up to 8 passengers.

They're like Kei trucks for people who don't want to die on an American highway! 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds, 500hp, 350m range, and a "base price" of $50k. This is fundamentally the vehicle I want so I'm eager to see what becomes of it.

