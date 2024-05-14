Freaky goblin caught on video scurrying across road

Why did the goblin cross the road? Because it was running away from the trolls.

A security camera at a farm in Monterrey, Mexico captured this creepy creature running across the road. According to local reports, the mysterious critter could be a goblin, an elf, a smurf, or even just a common animal that appears to be running on two legs due to the angle. They are all incorrect as it is obviously a wayward baby Bigfoot.

(Crónica via Coast to Coast)

