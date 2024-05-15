World's first AI auto race demonstrates the technology is not ready (video)

AI race cars get lost around a known track with controlled factors. The future is here!

If AI is going to get good at driving cars, flying planes, and long-haul trucking, it will have to learn to go around a set track quickly and to pass other vehicles. This video proves that fleets of utopian AI cars making our streets safer, instantly causing traffic problems to disappear, and returning so much real estate wasted on parking, fueling, and maintaining vehicles that even housing becomes plentiful is not coming soon.

How long did these teams have to prepare for this specific track? This is spectacular in its unimpressiveness!

