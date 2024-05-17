Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand including "Enjoying Life" variety

Perhaps it wasn't brown hair dye leaking from Rudy Giuliani's head that time but rather coffee. The disgraced, bankrupt, and likely-disbarred lawyer has launched Rudy Coffee.

"I've moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits," Giuliani says on the brand's Website. "Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It's quality you can trust."

Unlike him.

There are three varieties with a different tagline for each: "Fighting for Justice," "Enjoying Life," and America's Mayor." Each two pound bag sells for $29.99. Rudy has also gotten his girlfriend "Dr. Maria" to hawk the stuff for him: