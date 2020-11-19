Rudy Giuliani's hair dye drips down head during press conference

At another bizarre press conference today, Rudy Giuliani elaborated on election conspiracy theories as onlookers watched unrinsed hair dye trickle down the sides of his face.
"Leaking from both ears," quipped Rex Chapman.
