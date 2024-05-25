Why deleted iPhone photos came back

When deleted photos mysteriously reappeared on some iPhones, alarm bells sounded. The Verge's headline was starkest—"Apple needs to explain"—and it has.

Apple confirmed to me that iCloud Photos is not to be blamed for this. Instead, it all boils to the corrupt database entry that existed on the device's file system itself.

According to Apple, the photos that did not fully delete from a user's device were not synced to iCloud Photos. Those files were only on the device itself. However, the files could have persisted from one device to another when restoring from a backup, performing a device-to-device transfer, or when restoring from an iCloud Backup but not using iCloud Photos.