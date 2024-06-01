Machida, Japan, celebrates creator of Pokémon with cute manhole covers

Machida, Japan, celebrates Satoshi Tajiri, creator of Pokémon with cute manhole covers in his hometown.

"Poké Lids" can be found all around Japan, but the ones in Machida are extra special.

From Atlas Obscura: "The suburban city of Machida curiously has a total of six of them. Not only that, these are monumentally numbered #100 and feature major Pokémon from the first iteration of the series, including the three starters, Rattata, Pidgey, Caterpie, and more."

If you're a Pokemon fan or heading to Machida, visiting the lids can be a fun activity or family day.

