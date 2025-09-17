Tiny cartoon characters prepare your ice cream in magical Japanese machine

This hologram ice cream vending machine in Japan goes the extra mile to prepare your cone. The machine displays a real cone through a glass screen after you choose a flavor. Then, hologram cartoon characters appear and look as if they're the ones filling up your cone for you.

The little characters are shorter than the cone itself, making your ice cream look giant. They climb atop a little cloud that drifts above the cone. One of the characters then draws your ice cream on top of the cone, and the machine fills it up.

If this were in the US, my ice cream addiction would likely worsen. Still, I wish we had vending machines in the US that were half as cool as this one. One of my favorite things about getting snacks in Japan is the fun visual experience that often comes along with the delicious treat itself.



