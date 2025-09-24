Knight vs samurai: which warrior would win in combat?

Who would win in a battle between a medieval knight and a Japanese samurai? An article on History Defined tackles this question, pitting these warrior classes against each other.

In a battle in full armor, a knight would likely take the win. There is the possibility that a samurai's speed may help them strike a knight's weak areas. But a knight's plate armor is nearly impenetrable and would keep them safe from the majority of a samurai's attacks.

