Here's an old video of the Scenic Spiral Wheel, a thrill ride at Coney Island's Luna Park in 1917.

Not only does this look like great fun to ride, but it's also beautiful to watch in action.

The way this ride l moves like a giant spinning top is so cool. As it spirals around in a circle, a roller coaster runs along the side. I'd love to see more footage of it all lit up at night. I wish Coney island still had this fantastic ride.

