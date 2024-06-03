Pringles chip thief has perfect rationale for his crime

Police in Nottinghamshire, UK arrested Adam Spencer, 40, for a series of thefts at area supermarkets. Apparently Spencer absconded with mostly meat products. But during one of the multiple thefts at Tesco, Asda, and other grocery stores, he snatched 17 tubes of Pringles.

After getting nabbed and admitting to the crimes, police inquired about his penchant for Pringles.

"Once you pop, you can't stop," Spencer said.

According to BBC News, he was given a six-month suspended sentence and "ordered to pay £200 in compensation and complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement programme."

