This versatile charging cable makes empty batteries yesterday's problem

Whether you're trying to leave the office or are out and about running errands, nothing makes you sweat quite like a phone running on a battery at 5% power. And even if you do have the right charger on you, waiting around for your gadget to gas back up can feel like hours when you're in a hurry. That's where the InCharge comes into play.

Unlike your typical charging cable, the InCharge gasses up your gadgets at lightning speed, as it's comprised of 200 braided copper wires. It also can do more than just charge one gadget — this thing boasts six-in-one capabilities, as it can provide power to your iPhone, Android, laptop, and many of your other important portable devices. And through June 5, you can score a 2-pack of InCharge charging cables for just $37.97, nearly half off its regular price, when you enter code INCHARGE at check-out.

In addition to its ultra-fast charging speeds, this cable boasts an impressive length of five feet, allowing you to replenish your devices without having to be super close to a power source. And, thanks to its aramid fiber exterior, this cable is resistant to bending, as well as thermal and chemical damage, ensuring it lasts for the long haul. It also provides you with fast data transfer speeds so you can sync and charge your devices with minimal effort. Leave one at the office and one at home, and you can finally find something new to worry about besides dying batteries.

Save yourself many future headaches and ensure a quick charge is always within reach!

Use code INCHARGE to get two InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 charging cables for just $37.97 until June 5 at 11:59pm Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.