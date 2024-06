Known as the "Elvis of cultural theory," Slavoj Žižek is a Slovenian philosopher and cultural critic. A master at riffing on Lacanian psychoanalysis, Hegelian philosophy, Marxist theory, and pop culture, Žižek's brilliant insights are as eclectic and off-beat as his personality.

Below, Žižek and US Senator Bernie Sanders have real talk about the state of the United States.

OK, fine, it isn't real. But it should be.

