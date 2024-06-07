E-cigarette company Juul's advertising ban lifted

Juul advertised e-cigs to children and paid the price in fines and a broad ban on marketing activity. After years in brand hibernation—a prohibition on actual sales was held while Juul appealed it—the Federal Communication Commission's ban has ended.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it has reversed its ban on Juul e-cigarettes while it reviews new court decisions and considers updated information provided by the vape maker. The FDA first ordered the company to stop selling its products in 2022, but they have stayed on shelves pending an appeal. Juul has maintained its status as the No. 2 e-cigarette maker in the U.S. during this time.

There is only Juul. Every gas station in America is flooded with fakes anyway, God knows what's in them.