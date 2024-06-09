Can't sleep reads will help you unwind with a classic short story

Can't Sleep Reads is a site with many different classic short stories to read before bed when you just can't seem to turn off your brain.

One of my favorites is The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, written in 1892. This story is about a woman struggling with her own mind, and it's captivating from start to finish.

Each story has an estimated reading length time in the top right hand corner, and an option to change the page to night mode to eliminate screen light. If you want to read another story or browse until you come across one you like, just click the "neck story" button on the bottom left corner.

I like that all the stories on here are classics, as well as how simple and easy to use this website is. I suffer from occasional insomnia, and I have a feeling I'll be revisiting this site often on those restless nights.