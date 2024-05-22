Attorneys ditch woman who wrote children's book about husband she's accused of murdering

Kouri Richins wrote a children's book about grief titled Are you with me? after her husband was murdered, only to be charged with the crime. With the trial approaching, her attorneys are no longer with her either. They don't say why, beyond citing an "irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation."
Richins, 33, is accused of killing her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him at their home near Park City in March 2022. Additional charges filed in March accuse Richins of trying to poison him with fentanyl in a sandwich a month earlier.
Prosecutors accuse Richins of making secret financial arrangements and buying the illegal drug as her husband began to harbor suspicions about her.
After her husband's death, Richins self-published an illustrated storybook about a father with angel wings watching over his young son titled, "Are You With Me?" The mother of three has repeatedly called her husband's death unexpected and many praised the book for helping children through the loss of a close relative.
Here's the blurb from the book, now nowhere to be bought.
Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you.
A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging.
With vivid and colorful illustrations, "Are You With Me" follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them. Whether it's playing at the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child is comforted by the knowledge that their father is always by their side.
As a book that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, "Are You With Me" is a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow.
A story of hope, healing, and the unbreakable bond between parent and child…