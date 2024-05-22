Attorneys ditch woman who wrote children's book about husband she's accused of murdering

Kouri Richins wrote a children's book about grief titled Are you with me? after her husband was murdered, only to be charged with the crime. With the trial approaching, her attorneys are no longer with her either. They don't say why, beyond citing an "irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation."

Richins, 33, is accused of killing her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him at their home near Park City in March 2022. Additional charges filed in March accuse Richins of trying to poison him with fentanyl in a sandwich a month earlier. Prosecutors accuse Richins of making secret financial arrangements and buying the illegal drug as her husband began to harbor suspicions about her. After her husband's death, Richins self-published an illustrated storybook about a father with angel wings watching over his young son titled, "Are You With Me?" The mother of three has repeatedly called her husband's death unexpected and many praised the book for helping children through the loss of a close relative.

Here's the blurb from the book, now nowhere to be bought.