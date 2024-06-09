Learn about the unsual pineapple cheese of the 1800's

'Pineapple Cheese' was something that people enjoyed eating in the 1800's and early 1900s.

This type of cheese didn't actually contain any pineapple, though. It was a cheddar cheese, shaped like a pineapple with a mold. To eat this cheese, one would cut the top of the "pineapple" off and then scoop out the cheddar from the inside.

According to Vintage Everyday, this peculiar dish was created by Lewis Norton, who "made one of the more unusual and popular foods of the 19th century. Inspired by a sample of cheese his uncle brought back from Holland in 1808, Norton patented and sold blocks of cheese shaped like pineapples. They quickly became one of the most popular housewarming gifts of the time."