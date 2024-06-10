Police abandon police station following goblin attacks

Police in Bullima, Zimbabwe have abandoned one of their primary headquarters following attacks by goblins.

According to city official Mabe Ngulani, Ward 2 Councillor, the officers at the Gwambe station "described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep."

Police officials for the region "withdrew the officers from Gwambe, stating they wouldn't endanger them further," he told CITEZW news.

The officials requested that the town find an alternative location for the local police station but apparently none is available.

"We haven't got accommodation but we asked them to come back and we see if the attacks will continue," Ngulani said.

No word on whether the goblins happened to be green.