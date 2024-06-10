Restaurant server fired over video of man dining with blow-up doll

"I work at a nice restaurant in Charlotte, and I need you guys to see what just came in the door," TikTok user t_bjork said in the below video.

What came in the door was a fellow and his lunch date, a blow-up doll.

T_bjork told the Charlotte Observer that she "knew one of two things was going to happen… it would get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired."

The latter unfolded and T_bjork is now on the job hunt. However, she says she isn't too upset because she "was ready for new opportunities." As for the diner with the doll, he posted his own video of his unusual lunch and said the "tough date" was a result of losing in his fantasy football league.