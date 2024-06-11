Alito is even more radical than you think

Justice Alito isn't even pretending anymore. He's declaring that his purpose on the Court is overtly partisan and theocratic — and he knows there's not a goddamn thing you or anyone else can do about it. This Rolling Stone article looks at what Alito had to say on the record as he spoke on a panel last week:

Justice Samuel Alito spoke candidly about the ideological battle between the left and the right — discussing the difficulty of living "peacefully" with ideological opponents in the face of "fundamental" differences that "can't be compromised." He endorsed what his interlocutor described as a necessary fight to "return our country to a place of godliness." And Alito offered a blunt assessment of how America's polarization will ultimately be resolved: "One side or the other is going to win."

Of course these theocrats see politics and culture war issues as a zero sum game. Compromise is impossible. Moderation is for losers. There can only be one winner and our eternal souls are at stake.

The justice's unguarded comments highlight the degree to which Alito makes little effort to present himself as a neutral umpire calling judicial balls and strikes, but rather as a partisan member of a hard-right judicial faction that's empowered to make life-altering decisions for every American.

He may be a "legal genius" straight outta Yale Law School, but it's obvious he missed basic civics in junior high — someone please send him a copy of the First Amendment.

As Adam Sandler so poetically expresses in Fifty First Dates: "What an asshole."

