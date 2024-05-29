In letter, Supreme Court justice Alito blames wife at length for pro-coup flags outside their houses: "She makes her own decisions"

Your uterus belongs to the state, but Samuel Alito wife's flag is all hers: "she makes her own decisions," he writes in a reply to claims that pro-coup flags flying outside his houses means he cannot be impartial on relevant cases before the court.

My wife and I own our Virginia home jointly. She therefore has the legal right to use the property as she sees fit, and there were no additional steps that I could have taken to have the flag taken down more promptly. My wife's reasons for flying the flag are not relevant for present purposes, but I note that she was greatly distressed at the time due, in large part, to a very nasty neighborhood dispute in which I had no involvement. Ahouse on the street displayed a sign attacking her personally, and a man who was living in the house at the time trailed her all the way down the street and berated her in my presence using foul language, including what I regard as the vilest epithet that can be addressed to a woman. My wife is a private citizen, and she possesses the same First Amendment, rights as every other American. She makes her own decisions, and I have always respected her right to do so.

On and on he goes. It attains the quality of a rant. He's had to think about his wife a lot lately, I guess.

My wife is fond of flying flags. Iam not. My wife was solely responsible for having flagpoles put upatour residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years. In addition to the American flag, she has flown other patriotic flags (including a favorite flag thanking veterans), college flags, flags supporting sports teams, state and local flags, flags of nations from which the ancestors of family members came, flagsof places we have visited, seasonal flags, and religious flags. 1 was not familiar with the "Appeal to Heaven" flag when my wife flew it. She may have mentioned that t dates back to the American Revolution, and T assumed she was flying it to express a religious and patriotic message. I was not awareofany connection be

Not remotely good enough, obviously, but it's not as if there's much anyone can do about it.

One of the bonus miseries of this scandal is that The Washington Post knew about Alito's pro-coup flags for years but suppressed the story out of deference to Alito. That would be to Alito the Supreme Court justice, of course, not the wife.