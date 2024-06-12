Watch the queen of funk Chaka Khan's sizzling NPR Tiny Desk Concert (video)

June is Black Music Month and Tiny Desk is celebrating with a series of performances by Black women. As always, the Queen of Funk brought the fire. Watch below.



"The moment guitarist Rob Bacon opened the set on the talk box, with bassist Melvin Davis and drummer Jay Williams laying down the beat, it was clear we were about to get a lesson in some naaaasty funk with 'Tell Me Something Good,' reports NPR. "If the way our in-office audience was jamming to 'What Cha' Gonna Do For Me' and 'Ain't Nobody' is any indication, be prepared to watch this show in a location where you can comfortably groove."

And yes, she closed with "I'm Every Woman.'"

Previously:

• Watch the Roland High Life perform remotely for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

• Cypress Hill performs 'Insane in the Brain' at NPR's Tiny Desk,

• The Indigo Girls rock NPR's Tiny Desk