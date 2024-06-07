Phish fan banned for bong hit at Las Vegas Sphere (video)

At one of the Phish shows earlier this year at the Las Vegas Sphere, a fan took a big ol' bong hit. No big news there, right? The problem is what the fellow did after the rip. He posted video of the moment (below) on his @phunkyourface Instagram account with the caption: "First ever bong rip in the Sphere." While that may or may not be true, Sphere owners Madison Square Garden Entertainment got wind (whiff?) of it and were not pleased.

This week, he received a letter from MSG Entertainment banning him from the Sphere and their other venues. The letter reads:

On April 20, 2024, you posted an Instagram video of yourself smoking inside the Sphere with the caption 'first bong hit to ever be ripped in the @spherevegas @phish.' You knowingly violated the guest code of conduct by visibly smoking inside the venue. Sphere Entertainment Co. will not tolerate actions that threaten the safety and security of our guests and employees…. In light of your conduct, you are hereby indefinitely banned from Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Beacon Theatre, The Chicago Theatre, Sphere and any other MSG Venue (the 'MSG Venues'). You are not to enter into or remain in any of the MSG venues at any time in the future. If you enter any of the MSG Venues, including, with respect to Madson Square Garden, the box office, Chase Square and the concierge areas, law enforcement will be contacted to ensure your expulsion and you will be subject to the penalties

Naturally, Phunkyourface responded by proudly posting the letter to Instagram.

"The sphere sent me a plaque to commemorate what is now officially the first bong hit ever taken in the sphere," he wrote.

I hope he caught a few of the Dead shows happening there now before the ban took effect!

someone had to do it pic.twitter.com/2mrRMXx435 — PhishatMSG (@PhishatMSG) April 22, 2024

