Mysterious building discovered at planned site of new airport in Greece

A huge new airport planned for the Greek island of Crete is on hold after archaeologists unearthed a mysterious 1,800 square-meter building at the site. The round structure, built by the island's Minoan culture, is approximately 4,000-year-old.

According to Greece's Culture Ministry, it's a "unique and extremely interesting find" and they don't yet know its purpose.

"It may have been periodically used for possibly ritual ceremonies involving consumption of food, wine, and perhaps offerings," the Ministry said in a statement.

The airport was set to be the country's second largest airport. The structure was on a hillside that was slated for a radar station. Already, three dozen archaeological sites have been discovered during construction on the airport and related roads.

Previously:

• Archaeologists discover mummies with gold tongues

• Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old musical instrument

• Archaeologists unearth 2000-year-old marble head of Augustus Caesar

• Archaeologists find ancient ring meant to prevent hangovers