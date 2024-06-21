Here's the new trailer for Alien: Romulus (video)

Below is the new trailer for Alien: Romulus, the seventh film in the Alien series (not including the Predator crossovers). Taking place between the time of the original Alien (1977) and Aliens (1986), the story is described thusly:

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

Directed by Fede Alvarez and starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced, Alien: Romulus will come to the big (and bigger) screen on August 16. In IMAX, lots of people can hear you scream.

