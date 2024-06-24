Marge Simpson is depicted on this 3,500-year-old Egyptian coffin

Archaeologists in Egypt discovered a coffin in a 3,500-year-old cemetery dating back to the 20th Dynasty (circa 1186-1069 BCE).

The coffin contains the mummy of Tadi Ist, daughter of the High Priest of Djehouti in Ashmunein. According to the archaeologists, the inside of the coffin lid shows representations of 12 hours.

"It is a rare and important scene ever" head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said. "Every scene of the hour has its shape."

What's even more rare and important is that this is the earliest known depiction of Marge Simpson.

