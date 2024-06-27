Driver sent to pick up dead body at nursing home took living one instead

A driver who picked up a deceased individual from a Pittsburgh nursing home to take the body to a funeral home was surprised when he heard a noise from the back of his van. Turns out, he had taken the wrong person; the individual he had loaded into his vehicle was still alive.

"Sources say the woman was wrapped in a sheet, not a body bag," reports WPXI-TV.

The driver alerted the facility, owned by Genesis Healthcare, and returned the body. According to a spokesperson, the center reached out to the Department of Health, the patient's family, and also "took internal steps."

"It's beyond belief. It just makes you want to bring the whole place to a screeching halt," said one resident, Marchall Cohen, age 80.

Previously:

• Body rolled up in carpet inside car was something else