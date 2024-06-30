The Nix 2 Mini tool makes it easy to match colors of any surface, and it's now under $50!

TL;DR: Make super easy work of matching colors with the Nix 2 Mini Sensor. It's on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99) through July 14 , and you can make it yours by heading straight to checkout!

Color plays a crucial role in our lives, from the walls we paint to the designs we create and even the food we eat. Whether you're a professional designer, a DIY enthusiast, or someone who loves getting the perfect color match for your projects, the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor may be the only tool you'll need.

For a limited time, you can get this innovative color-matching device on sale for $49.97 — over 30% off the regular price. Add the Nix to your creative arsenal and purchase now to save almost $50!

Gone are the days of struggling to find the perfect paint color or match digital hues accurately. The Nix Mini 2 can scan any surface and instantly match it to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors or RGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

Whether you're trying to match paint colors for a room makeover or looking for the perfect shade for a redesign, the Nix Mini 2 is your guy (or gal!). It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry, perfect for any creative working at a job site, going to a client meeting, or our shopping for home decor or other materials.

Are you ready to get precise color matches? Go directly to checkout to make the Nix Mini 2 yours!

It also connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, so you can access the accompanying Nix Toolkit app (compatible with Android and Apple) and save and organize your favorite color palettes to revisit them in future projects. If a bold blue velvet armchair catches your eye at a restaurant, you can store your scan away to use it as inspo when you redecorate next year.

Collaboration and sharing are also made simple. Send your best color matches to clients, colleagues, or friends via social media or email. It's no surprise that the Nix has an impressive 4.8-star rating, with one verified buyer writing, "It's absolutely fabulous at color matching for my sewing and design projects. I love it. I would definitely recommend."

Don't leave color matches to chance when you head right to checkout to grab the Nix Mini 2 Sensor for just $49.97. Offer ends July 14 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.