This animation explains the weird science behind worm charming

Worm charming is a special technique used to lure worms out of the soil. Worm charming is used to collect bait for fishing, and it's also performed as a competitive sport.

To charm worms, one must place a stick into the soil, and then rub another stick on top of the first to create vibrations that will summon the worms up and out of the soul.

This fascinating animation explains the weird science of worm charming. The vibrations that come from rubbing the two sticks together mimics the vibration of rain for the worms. Worms like rain, because it helps them move around freely without drying out. Charming worms is basically just tricking them into thinking it's raining.