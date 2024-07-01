Hurricane Beryl is historic in all the worst ways

Hurricane Beryl formed as a tropical storm Saturday night in the North Atlantic. It has been breaking records ever since.

It took #Beryl 42 hours to go from a tropical depression to a major hurricane, on June 30th. This has been done 6 other times in Atlantic hurricane history. And the EARLIEST date this was achieved before was … September 1. SEPTEMBER!

From Axios

Its formation so far east, in what's known as the "Main Development Region" of the tropical Atlantic, this early in the season broke a record first set in 1933.

It also became the first major hurricane at such an eastern location so early in the season.

Hurricane Beryl is now the earliest Category 4 storm to form anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean, beating the old record by more than a week.

It is also the strongest June Atlantic hurricane on record.

It's the second named storm and first hurricane in what is expected to be an extremely active season, and an unsettling omen for forecasters who are used to seeing the first Atlantic major hurricane form in August or early September.