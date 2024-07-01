Learn to play the guitar five times faster with this super smart gadget loved by guitarists

TL;DR: The Fret Zealot 2: Guitar Teaching LED System will help you learn guitar quicker than ever, and you can pick it up for $250 now.

Most of us want to learn to play a musical instrument. But, most of us also don't actually make those dreams a reality. After all, music lessons can be time-consuming, tough to figure out, and even tougher on the bank balance.

Thankfully, the super smart Fret Zealot 2: Guitar Teaching LED System makes learning to play guitar at home a breeze – and right now, you can pick it up for just $249.99, which is way less than a guitar tutor.

So revolutionary that it was backed by hundreds of fans on IndieGoGo, Fret Zealot allows you to learn guitar like never before by attaching to any full-size guitar, and then using its unique LED color-coded system to help you learn chords and finger techniques easier than ever.

If you're interested in picking up the guitar, you've probably already heard of the original Fred Zealot. Now, this new and improved second generation of the gadget includes vivid, 200% brighter LEDs, an easy magnetic detachable connector, and a beautifully smoother and slimmer design.

All you need to do is install it and start strumming. Then, you'll be able to learn over 10,000 chords and scales, become a guitar pro with thousands of video lessons on popular songs and different music genres, and jam to over 250,000 song tracks with the companion app for iOS, Android, or web. Fret Zealot 2's proven learning system means you'll be picking up and playing your favorite tracks in no time.

It's all why industry experts have given the accessory their seal of approval, with Guitar World deeming it "Designed to transform guitar learning methods."

