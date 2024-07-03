Black mold on Delta Air Lines meal sickens passengers — and prompts emergency landing

A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Amsterdam from Detroit was cut short this morning after spoiled food — including black mold — was discovered in some of the in-flight meals, reports CBS News.

The gruesome discovery — which sickened around 70 of the 277 passengers on board — prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing at New York's JFK Airport.

According to one traveler who posted the experience on Facebook, passengers had a choice of chicken or pasta, and it seemed to be the fowl that went afoul.

"Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident," said Delta Corporate Communications Spokesperson Lisa Hanna, via CBS News. "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

This comes a week after another Delta flight, headed from Munich to Detroit, made an emergency landing in London after six flight attendants fell ill. The source of their illness wasn't made clear in this CBS report.

Fortunately, none of the passengers required treatment or hospitalization, and passengers were expected to board another plane and take off Wednesday evening — hopefully, this time, with their own sack lunch.

Previously: Woman fined $500 after taking free snack apple off Delta flight