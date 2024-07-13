Have you ever wondered what are the chances of everyone on earth blinking at the exact same time?

This video goes through the calculation process of the likelihood that this would happen.

We hear about the chances of two people blinking at the same time (happens everyday), three people, a group of people, and so on. As more people are added to the equation, the chances of everyone blinking together becomes increasingly small.

The end of the video explains that probability wise, after an amount of years ending in 8 billion zeros, there's a chance everyone would all blink together.