Book bans tend to target children's books with "diverse" characters

A study found that book bans tend to target books by and about underrepresented groups. You don't say, University of Colorado!

Katie Spoon, a University of Colorado Boulder PhD student and co-author of the study published last month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Nexus, categorized the more than 2,000 books restricted in schools and libraries in 2021 and 2022. "We noticed that most of the books were children's books about diverse characters," Spoon said.

A challenged book was nearly five times more likely to be authored by a person of color than a white author: about a quarter of those banned were by women of color, according to the study.