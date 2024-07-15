This ripper converts your old DVDs to digital files for $25

TL;DR: Pick up the MacX DVD Ripper Pro for $24.97 (reg. $67) to digitize your DVDs — and you can skip right over to checkout to snag it now.

Are you tired of struggling with old, damaged, or complex DVDs that just won't play? Do you want to digitize your DVD collection quickly and efficiently? Look no further! The MacX DVD Ripper Pro is here to save the day, and for a limited time, you can get a lifetime single license for just $24.97.

This offer is valid through July 21, so don't miss out on this incredible deal. And if you already know you need this in your life to clear out those dusty DVDs taking up space, head straight to checkout to grab it.

One key differentiating factor of the MacX DVD Ripper Pro is its hardware acceleration technology. Utilizing pioneering technologies like Intel QSV, Nvidia CUDA/NVENC, and Apple M1/M2 (Pro/Max/Ultra), this tool operates at 200% of the current industry speed. This means you can rip DVDs faster than ever, saving you valuable time and effort.

Ready to get converting? Head over to checkout to do it now.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is not just any DVD-ripping tool. It's the only tool you need for all types of DVDs, including new releases, complex 99-title DVDs, and even damaged or unplayable discs. This versatility ensures that you can digitize your entire DVD collection, no matter the condition or complexity of the discs.

This tool also allows you to trim, crop, merge, add external subtitles, cut videos into clips and segments, crop, and more. Use it to upload DVD videos or just segments to YouTube. You can even extract audio or images from DVDs.

Don't wait too long to snag this amazing tool while the price is steeply reduced.

Run, don't walk, straight to checkout to get this MacX DVD Ripper Pro for $24.97 (reg. $67) through July 21.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.