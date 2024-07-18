North Korea launches garbage balloons at South Korea

Kim Jong Un's regime has found a new way to annoy its southern neighbor — by launching balloons carrying garbage towards South Korea.

According to the Associated Press, South Korea's military reported on Thursday that balloons "likely carrying trash" were spotted flying north of Seoul. Since May, North Korea has sent over 2,000 balloons southward, packed with such delightful cargo as "wastepaper, scraps of cloth, cigarette butts and even manure."

This latest round of aerial refuse comes just days after Kim's scary sister, Kim Yo Jong, threw a tantrum over alleged South Korean leafleting activities. Yo Jong, ever the diplomat, threatened that South Korean "scum" should be ready to pay "a gruesome and dear price."

The pettiness of this whole situation would be laughable if it weren't so potentially dangerous. South Korea has had to boost its military readiness in response to these trashy tactics. It's like watching a playground spat, but with nuclear-armed children.

